A Jewish, pro-Israel Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor has died after being shot at his home Monday evening, campus officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Nuno F. Gomes Loureiro, 47, a Portuguese-born nuclear science and engineering professor, was shot "multiple times" at his Brookline apartment and succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning at a Boston hospital, according to Brookline police and MIT authorities.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 8:30 p.m. local time, police said. No suspects are currently in custody, and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office described the case as “an active and ongoing homicide investigation.”

CBS News reported that a neighbor recalled hearing “three loud bangs” Monday evening, initially believing someone was “kicking in a door.”

Loureiro earned a physics degree from Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon in 2000 and a Ph.D. in physics from Imperial College London in 2005, according to his faculty profile.

Renowned for his pioneering research on plasma dynamics - the component of blood that carries platelets and cells throughout the body - Loureiro also focused on harnessing clean fusion energy to combat climate change. He was appointed director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center in May.