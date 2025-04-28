תיעוד משיגור רקטת ״בר״ לראשונה דובר צה"ל

The artillery troops of the 282nd Artillery Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, began operations in the Gaza Strip for the first time since the start of the war, following intensive activity in various arenas.

So far, artillery troops have provided close support to the ground troops operating along the "Morag" Corridor. During activities, weapon storage facilities and launch sites of terror organizations in the Gaza Strip were dismantled, and terrorists were eliminated under the direction of the Brigade's Fire Control Center.

As part of the activity, the troops launched the "Bar" rocket for the first time toward targets in the Gaza Strip. The system features a navigation mechanism adapted to challenging combat environments.

The rocket is capable of striking its target within a very short time.

IDF troops will continue to operate against terror organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel, a spokesperson stressed.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל