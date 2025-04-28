An Iranian parliamentarian on Sunday accused Israel of orchestrating Saturday’s deadly explosion at Bandar Abbas’s Rajaei Port.

The blast claimed at least 40 lives and injured more than 1,000.

Mohammad Seraj, a Tehran MP, claimed that explosives were pre-planted in containers and detonated remotely, possibly via satellite or timer.

"This event was not accidental," Seraj said, as quoted by Iran International, without providing any proof.

He dismissed natural fire as a cause and linked the incident to broader Israeli efforts to disrupt Iran’s international relations.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei directed officials to launch a comprehensive investigation into the explosion.

"Security and judicial officials are obliged to thoroughly investigate, uncover any negligence or intent, and follow up in accordance with regulations," Khamenei said, according to remarks aired by state television and quoted by AFP.