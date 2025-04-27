Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday directed officials to launch a comprehensive investigation into a devastating explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, located near the critical Strait of Hormuz. The blast on Saturday claimed at least 40 lives and injured more than 1,000.

"Security and judicial officials are obliged to thoroughly investigate, uncover any negligence or intent, and follow up in accordance with regulations," Khamenei said, according to remarks aired by state television and quoted by AFP.

Following the disaster, President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the stricken site where fires continued to rage more than a day later. The Iranian government has declared three days of mourning following the disaster.

As thick smoke blanketed the region, authorities ordered the closure of all educational institutions and government offices in Bandar Abbas, the provincial capital of Hormozgan, to prioritize emergency efforts. The health ministry urged residents to remain indoors and to wear protective masks.

During his visit, Pezeshkian praised the efforts of rescue teams and pledged government support for those affected. "We will try to take care of the families who lost their loved ones, and we will definitely take care of the dear people who got injured," he said, as quoted by AFP.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy announced it was dispatching several aircraft carrying firefighting specialists to assist in containing the blaze.