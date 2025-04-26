A powerful explosion at the Port of Shahid Rajaee in Bandar Abbas, Iran, left hundreds injured.

The Saturday blast left at least eight dead and around 700 injured, some seriously, state media said.

An Israeli source said that Israel was not involved in the explosion.

In recent months, shipments with chemicals used as fuel for mid-range rockets have been brought to the port. Some of the rockets were launched at Israel.

An Iranian government spokesperson said that a final determination of the cause will take time, but in the meantime, the containers which were stored at the port - and which may have contained chemicals - exploded.