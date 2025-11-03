Iran’s military capabilities restored by North Korea

Ambassador (ret.) Yoram Ettinger is author of “Second Thought: a US-Israel Initiative.”

for audio option: bit.ly/4oQA9tb

*The June 13-20, 2025 Israeli Air Force offensive against Iran devastated Iran’s ballistic capabilities, which are Chinese, Russian and North Korean-based. Israel also destroyed much of Iran’s Air Force and neutralized Iran’s Russia and China-based air defenses, paving the road to the June 21 US bombing of Iran’s 3 major nuclear facilities, unimpeded by Iran’s Air Force and air defenses.

*The Israeli offensive, which was carried out with advance US military systems, has had global implications - economically and militarily. It eroded Russia’s, China’s and North Korea’s posture of deterrence, by exposing the critical vulnerabilities of their military systems, which are deployed throughout the globe. Thus, the Israeli offensive tilted the global balance of power in favor of the US, bolstering the strategic posture of the US, underscoring the superiority of US military systems (e.g., F-15, F-16 and F-35), inducing an increase of US export of defense and aerospace systems, and sharing with the US Armed Forces vital lessons derived from the June offensive, which was the largest and most complexed air force operation since WW2.

*Viewing the Ayatollah regime as a tool to undermine the US’ strategic posture, regionally and globally, China, North Korea and probably Russia are preoccupied 24/7 with reconstituting and upgrading Iran’s ballistic, air defense air force and nuclear capabilities. Iran’s Ayatollah regime has aligned itself, systematically, with adversaries and enemies of “The Great American Satan,” as highlighted by the FBI’s, Department of Homeland Security’s and Director of Intelligence’s Threat Assessment 2026, which underscore Iran’s collaboration with China and Russia in expanding terror sleeper cells on US soil.

*North Korea-Iran military cooperation was initiated during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War. Since then, the durable and adaptable cooperation has focused on ballistic technologies and missile components, shifting to a higher gear since the June Israel-US offensive against Iran. Thus, North Korea restores and upgrades Iran’s ballistic capabilities - including missile assembly plants - including design and production. Historically, much of Iran’s ballistic missile program has been a derivative of North Korean designs, involving intense intelligence exchange and technical cooperation in both missile and associated booster technologies, as well as missile reentry and solid-fuel technologies.​ In fact, Iranian missiles like the Shahab-3, Emad, and Ghadr are direct derivatives of North Korean designs such as the No Dong missile.​

*One of the lessons of the June 2025 war - and Israel’s war on the fortified underground terror state of Gaza - has been the Iranian strive for fortified underground ballistic and nuclear complexes, which has been North Korea’s claim to fame, especially in the area of designing and constructing underground deep tunneling systems. Since the 1950-1953 Korean War, North Korea has fortified its own central military facilities in underground bases.

*In addition, North Korea has been heavily involved in Iran’s nuclear endeavors, as it was in the construction of Syria’s nuclear reactor, which was demolished by Israel in 2007. According to the Istanbul-based TRT World Research Center: “North Korea's nuclear program served as a model for Iran and played an important role in advancing Iran's nuclear capability through technology transfers…. While North Korean technology transfers have played a critical role in advancing Iran's nuclear capability, the full extent of this cooperation remains unclear…. Iranian experts are working with North Korea not only in the missile field but also in many other military fields such as nuclear technology and cyber space. Iran is also helping Pyongyang with centrifuges and uranium enrichment facilities that North Korea uses to produce nuclear weapons. In return, North Korean experts provide Iran with their experience in uranium enrichment…. As both countries continue to defy international sanctions, their partnership undermines global non-proliferation efforts and raises the specter of further destabilization….”

*Iran and North Korea are two of the most heavily sanctioned countries in the world, sharing a common interest to undermine the US global posture and to circumvent sanctions.

*North Korean cooperation (through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard) has been crucial to Iran’s reconstituting and safeguarding its ballistic and nuclear capabilities, in particular, and military infrastructure, in general.

*The 47-year-old US’ adherence to the negotiation option - occasionally toughened by economic sanctions, which are reversible and increasingly circumvented - while opposing a regime-change policy toward Iran, has backfired, serving as the major engine behind the transformation of Iran from a 2nd rate power to a global power, and from “The American Policeman of the Gulf” to the leading epicenter of anti-US global terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and wars.

*US negotiation with the Ayatollah regime has provided this rogue regime with ample opportunities to restore and upgrade its military capabilities, while rejecting peaceful-coexistence with all pro-US Arab countries, violating agreements, and adhering to its 1,400-year-old fanatical, apocalyptic vision, which transcends dramatic financial inducements. Moreover, the Ayatollah’s vision - which is embedded in Iran’s school curriculum, mosque sermons and official media - mandates the toppling of all pro-US Sunni regimes, and bringing the “Western infidel” to submission, especially “The Great American Satan”. Hence, Iran’s strategic entrenchment in Latin America, which it regards as the US’ soft underbelly, including military cooperation with Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, intensified collaboration with the drug cartels, and the proliferation of Iran-controlled sleeper cells on US soil.

*Refraining from regime-change in Iran has ignored the desire of most Iranians, yielding a robust tailwind to the ruthless anti-US Ayatollah regime, and paving the road to the first ever apocalyptic nuclear power, and its unprecedentedly catastrophic cost to humanity. Comparing regime-change in Iran to regime-change in Iraq and Afghanistan ignores the substantial differences between them, historically, ethnically, tribally, religiously and ideologically. The societal-cohesion of Iran’s population is much more solid than Iraq and Afghanistan, which bodes well for a post-Ayatollah regime.



