Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav declared on Sunday that he will not allow singer Lina Makoul to perform in city events after the singer published that she will perform in 'Haifa, Palestine.'

"Lina Makhoul, you should understand: Haifa is a city in the Jewish and democratic State of Israel, and it will remain so forever," wrote Yahav.

He also added that "Nothing, certainly not you, will change that. Music is meant to connect people, and I regret that you use your talent to harm coexistence and the state in which you grew up. As long as I am the mayor, you will not perform in any city event."

Makhoul won the second season of the reality show The Voice Israel and defines herself as American-Palestinian-Israeli.

In 2018, she sparked controversy after announcing that she would not perform at Independence Day events due to her Palestinian identity.

Makhoul was born in the U.S., but at the age of one, she moved with her family to Israel and lived in Acre.