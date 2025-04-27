TikTok reimagines Israeli film for Independence Day

United King Films and TikTok Israel collaborated to create a reimagined version of the Israeli cult film Hagiga BaSnuker (Party at the Pool Table), specifically adjusted for mobile viewing.

The adaptation was conducted with the help of advanced AI technologies, and includes a vertical version lasting 12 minutes that will be uploaded to the Israeli 'For You' feed in honor of Independence Day 77.

The special initiative aims to mark 50 years since the original film's release and to make the experience of Israeli cinema accessible to a young audience that consumes content through mobile devices. The adaptation process included restoring frames that were cut for vertical screen adjustment, while preserving the integrity of the image and the spirit of the film.

Moshe Ederi, chairman of the Ederi Group, stated: "This is a special moment for us. For the first time, we are opening the doors of Israeli cinema to the digital world of TikTok – and inviting the new generation to get excited, laugh, and fall in love with local creations. This is the beginning of a new path that brings the magic of the big screen directly to the heart of the small screen."

Liron Ederi, manager of the distribution of Israeli cinema at United King Films, said: “Israeli cinema is experiencing unprecedented momentum – both in the quantity of works and in their quality, and the general audience is filling the theaters. The connection with TikTok will allow us to present Israeli films in a new light, emphasizing the passion and tremendous effort invested in their creation, and reminding everyone that there is no substitute for the powerful experience of watching films on the big screen.”

Aviad Rosenbaum, content director of TikTok Israel, stated: “We are happy to celebrate Israeli cinema on our platform, which is fed by culture, and to bring Israeli users an innovative and special version of one of the most beloved films among the Israeli public. Our collaboration with United King Films allows our audience to connect with cinema in new ways and links the experience of the big screen with the small screen."