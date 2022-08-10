On Sunday, August 7, at the height of Operation Breaking Dawn, Maayan Greenberg, 32, went into labor in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon. Surrounded by explosions and sirens, she dialed “101,” and was connected to Magen David Adom (MDA) EMT Yarin Hayat. While an ambulance was dispatched, it was clear the birth was imminent.

With Maayan’s friend, Esther, at her side, Yarin guided Maayan through the birth over the telephone. The ambulance arrived shortly after and evacuated mother and baby to Barzilai University Medical Center.

The next day, Yarin came to the hospital to meet Maayan and her baby boy. “I was very excited to meet Maayan and the baby,” Yarin said. “Amid the tension and worry that accompanied the last few days, receiving a call about a birth brought comfort and joy.”

New mother Maayan added: “I am so grateful to have reached a medical professional within seconds by calling Magen David Adom. I don’t know what I would have done without Yarin on the other side of the line.”

Over the course of the three-day military offensive with Islamic Jihad in Gaza, MDA teams were on high alert. They treated and evacuated 47 patients who were injured by shrapnel, hurt while running to secure shelter, or suffering from severe stress.

“MDA teams worked day and night to help residents in the area and throughout the country during Operation Breaking Dawn,” said Yarin. “Moments of this kind give us the fuel to continue doing everything to save lives.”