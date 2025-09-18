A monkey was discovered Thursday in a private home and taken to a shelter.

This is the 58th monkey seized since March.

Southern District Border Police forces located a green guenon monkey being kept illegally in the kitchen of a home in Moshav Nehora. The monkey was taken by inspectors from the Nature and Parks Authority for examination and transferred to a shelter; the suspect believed to have held it was detained for questioning.

The monkey's discovery follows a Thursday morning announcement that the Southern District of the Border Police, acting on intelligence, searched a house in the moshav.

During the search the troops found the green guenon tied with a leash in the kitchen area and being held in the home in violation of the law. Inspectors from the Nature and Parks Authority were summoned, seized the monkey and transferred it for continued care and comprehensive medical checks at the monkey shelter.

Israel Police and Border Police stressed they will continue to act decisively and in cooperation with the Nature and Parks Authority “as part of the national effort to eradicate the phenomenon of illegal possession of protected wildlife, to protect the public's safety and the welfare of the animals.”