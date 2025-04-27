Family attacked while hiking in Samaria

Before the Sabbath, several Israeli families, including eight children ages two to 16, were attacked by Palestinian Arabs while hiking near the town of Evyatar in central Samaria.

The families, residents of Nof HaGalil and Harish, came to Evyatar for a family event, and afterward went for a hike at a nearby archaeological site.

During the hike, a group of Palestinian Arabs, along with several left-wing protesters, ran towards the children and threatened them. A mother who tried to protect her children and escape the scene fell and was injured, and was evacuated to the hospital after it was determined that her leg was broken. The children were evacuated from the scene. IDF and police forces arrived to assist the families.

Samaria governor Yossi Dagan commented: "This shocking event proves once again the danger posed by anarchist terrorism that comes to Judea and Samaria to incite against Israelis. This is anti-Israeli terrorism under the guise of activism. We cannot turn the Land of Israel into a hunting ground for Israelis. I demand restraining orders be issued - they must be treated like terrorism."

Yonatan, a 7-year-old who was present at the event, said: "We went out to hike near olive trees, and suddenly people came and scared us. We ran to the ATV and escaped. I was afraid they would throw stones at us. In the end, the police and the army came and helped us."

Meir Bleicher, a resident of Evyatar whose family was attacked and who tried to protect them, said: "We were celebrating our family surviving a car crash, and the hike we had planned afterwards was supposed to be a happy ending to the day. During the hike, while we were touring with eight children aged two to 16, we spotted a group of about 30 people - who began approaching us shouting: 'Get out of here!'"

"They ran towards us. I immediately understood that we could be trapped. We hurried to remove the children on the ATV, and I tried to shield the group. At one point, the mother slipped on a rock and broke her leg. I managed to reach her and bring her to Evyatar, and from there she was evacuated by ambulance. It was a moment of real panic, and it was only by miracle that it didn't end in a more serious disaster."

Tamar, 9, Naomi, 12, and Ruth, 14, who were also present, said: "We were on a hike when suddenly we saw a group of Arabs who began to shout and push cameras in our faces. We were very scared, we started running and then our mother broke her leg while holding the baby in her arms. We ran from there and the army, police, and an ambulance arrived. We cried, but a soldier who was there calmed me down."