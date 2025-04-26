During Shabbat, police forces demolished a homestead in Benjamin; during the demolition, 12 teenagers were arrested on suspicion of violating a closed military zone.

According to the Honenu legal aid organization, during their detention at the police station in the Binyamin region, an ISA coordinator threatened the teenagers.

The teenagers, most of whom are minors, some as young as 14, refused to be interrogated during Shabbat. On Saturday night, attorney Nati Rom arrived at the station and provided legal assistance to the teenagers. The police are currently investigating the teenagers on suspicion of entering a closed military zone.

The demolition was of a new homestead near Wadi Kharmiya, on a ridge north of British Police Junction. This week, an Arab mob attacked the homestead, burning tefillin, holy items, and buildings.

Attorney Rom stated, "This is an arrest of teenagers, some as young as 14. During their arrest on Shabbat, they were addressed by an ISA coordinator. Instead of the security forces directing resources to arrest the Arab rioters who burned and rioted in the area this week, the Israel Police chose to arrest teenagers during Shabbat and to expose them to the ISA. I do not recall anyone arrested for blocking a road in Tel Aviv who underwent ISA investigations; unfortunately, again, when it comes to settlers, the ISA and police forget their civil rights."