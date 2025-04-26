IDF troops under the Southern Command continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA.

During the renewed operations, more than 1,800 terror targets across the Gaza Strip have been struck so far, and hundreds of terrorists have been eliminated, including dozens of commanders, mid-level operatives, and government operatives.

The IDF is operating with three divisions: two divisions in the southern Gaza Strip and one in the north, utilizing eight brigade combat teams.

In the northern Gaza Strip, the 252nd Division continues its operations. Over the past 48 hours, an aircraft struck an Islamic Jihad weapons storage facility in the Daraj Tuffah neighborhood. The storage facility, which contained dozens of weapons, was destroyed. The troops continue to eliminate terrorists and destroy terrorist infrastructure.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the 36th Division is operating in the Rafah area and along the Morag route.

During the battles, the troops located equipment and weapons used by the terrorist organizations, eliminated terrorists, and destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructure and underground routes. The forces continue their operations in the area and are clearing the terrain.

The Gaza Division is operating in the Shabura and Tel Sultan areas in Rafah.

Thus far, the troops have destroyed dozens of tunnel shafts, weapons stockpiles, terrorist infrastructure, deepened control in the area, and eliminated several terrorists.

The IAF continues to provide fire support to the forces. Over the past 48 hours, the IAF has struck more than 120 terror targets, including military structures, launch pits, underground targets, terrorist cells, and terror infrastructure.