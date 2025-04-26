US President Donald Trump’s official merchandise store has begun offering apparel branded with "Trump 2028," promoting a hypothetical presidential run in an election year for which the President is constitutionally barred from competing, AFP reported.

Though the US Constitution’s 22nd Amendment prohibits any individual from being elected president more than twice, the 78-year-old President has hinted that he may seek to defy conventional expectations.

“I’m not joking,” Trump said last month when referencing the idea of a third term, adding that there are “methods” that could potentially make it possible while also tempering expectations, adding, “It is far too early to think about it.”

The online Trump Store is currently marketing red baseball caps featuring the “Trump 2028” logo at a price of $50, according to AFP. A social media post associated with Trump’s circle showcased Eric Trump modeling the new hat. “Make a statement with this Made in America Trump 2028 hat,” reads the promotional copy on the site.

In addition to the caps, the store is selling navy and red T-shirts for $36 each, emblazoned with the slogan, “Trump 2028 (Rewrite the Rules).”

While talk of a third term is viewed by most analysts as symbolic or promotional in nature, the legal pathway to such a possibility would require a constitutional amendment — a formidable undertaking. That process demands a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers of Congress, followed by ratification from at least 38 states.

