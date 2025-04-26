Syria's new Foreign Minister has appealed to the United Nations Security Council, demanding action to compel Israel to withdraw from what he described as Syrian land, AFP reported.

During his inaugural address at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Friday, Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani emphasized that Damascus poses no threat to regional stability.

“We have repeatedly announced our commitment that Syria will not constitute any threat to any of the neighboring countries or any country around the world, including to Israel,” al-Shibani declared.

Since Assad’s removal, Israel has carried out a series of air raids and limited ground operations aimed at keeping Syrian military forces and hostile elements at bay along its northern frontier.

Last week, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour and situational assessment in Syria, where he spoke with the commanders and soldiers operating in the field and approved the operational plans moving forward, both for defense and offense.

“This area is a vital area. We entered it following the collapse of Syria, and that’s why we are holding key positions and are on the front lines, to defend ourselves in the best possible way. From this location, you can see all those positioned along this ridge — it’s a strategic point. We don’t know how things will develop here, but our presence has significant security importance," Zamir stated.

He added, "IDF troops will continue to operate in the security area and protect the residents from any threat.”

Al-Chaibani’s remarks reflect a broader effort by the transitional Syrian leadership to reposition itself on the international stage while seeking backing for territorial claims and security assurances.

His comments come a day after US Congressman Cory Mills said that Syria’s new President Ahmed al-Sharaa has expressed willingness in principle to join the Abraham Accords, if they take place under "the right conditions."

Those conditions would include the removal of economic sanctions on Syria, as well as a peace agreement between Syria and Israel. But al-Sharaa is open to addressing US concerns, Mills noted.

