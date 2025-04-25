Reservist severely injured in southern Gaza Strip

An IDF reservist soldier in the 5250th battalion, 205th "Iron Fist" Brigade was severely injured during combat in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

On Thursday, Master Sergeant (Res.) Asaf Cafri, 26, from Beit Hashmonai, who served as a tank driver in the 79th Battalion, 'Machatz' Brigade (14th), fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, during the same incident, an officer in the Yahalom Unit and a reservist in the 79th Battalion, 'Machatz' Brigade (14th), were severely injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)