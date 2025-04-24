A spokesperson from the Prisons Service on Thursday reported that a prisoner, a resident of northern Israel, was mistakenly released Wednesday evening before his full sentence had been served.

The commander of the Prisons Service northern district instructed that an officer be appointed to examine the circumstances of the incident.

Initial investigations conducted by the Prisons Service showed that a mistake had been made which led to the prisoner's early release.

The prisoner was located and returned to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.