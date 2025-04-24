Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, visited Poland to lead the annual March of the Living, marking Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, Yom Hashoah.

President Isaac Herzog was met at Auschwitz by President of Poland, Andrzej Duda. The two leaders signed the visitors’ book, laid a wreath at the Black Wall, where prisoners were executed by the Nazis, and visited the exhibition at Block 27 in the Camp.

The two went on to hold a bilateral meeting after which they made statements to the media.

President Herzog said: "My friend, President Andrzej Duda, I came here today with my wife and a large delegation from Israel, comprising representatives from all sectors of society and the state, including our Minister of Education Yoav Kisch, to lead the March of the Living—at Auschwitz, the extermination camp where over a million members of my people were murdered simply for being Jews."

"On this historic date, marking 80 years since the defeat of the Nazis and the liberation of the camp. Of the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust, half—three million—were Polish. It is an unfathomable number. In just six years, on the soil of Occupied Poland, one of the most magnificent Jewish communities in history—Polish Jewry—was almost entirely destroyed by the Nazis, their helpers, and collaborators."

He stressed, "With a broken heart, I remind us all that although after the Holocaust we vowed, 'Never again,' today, even as we stand here, the souls of dozens of Jews again 'yearn within a cage,' 'thirsting for water and for freedom,' as 59 of our brothers and sisters are held by terrorist murderers in Gaza, in a horrific crime against humanity. The return of the hostages is a universal human imperative; and I call from here upon the entire international community to mobilize and put an end to this humanitarian crime."

Herzog also thanked President Duda for his country’s solidarity and support for Israel since October 7.

He continued, "One of the most important lessons of World War II is the moral imperative that obligates the allies of the free world to stand firm against forces that encourage and drive dark ideologies of terror and hatred. Today, as Israel continues to face attacks of varying intensity, on multiple fronts—attacks driven, funded, and led by the Iranian octopus of hate and terror—we must expand our partnership against the axis of evil. Iran threatens not only Israel but global stability, and the nations of the world must cooperate to stop it."

On the issue of Holocaust education, President Herzog said, "I believe that our joint presence here today—in this sacred place—reflects our shared commitment to march toward a common future founded also on the memory of the past. Renewing the Israeli-Polish youth delegations is an important step in that direction, as it embodies both the imperative to memorialize the Holocaust and pass it on to future generations, and the aspiration to deepen the partnership and brotherhood between our peoples and to build a shared future together."

"The joint meeting we are holding today with young people gives this initiative strong momentum—and I thank you for this blessed initiative as well. On the educational front, this is also testimony to our shared commitment to the fight against antisemitism. In days when antisemitism rears its ugly head, often cloaked in vile hatred of Israel and calls for the destruction of the State of Israel—we must stand firm and breathe life into the promise of “Never again”—through legislation, enforcement, education, and culture."

President Duda thanked his counterpart for coming to lead the March, saying: "I am thankful to the President of Israel for coming here today to participate in the March of the Living, together with Jewish youth from all over the world, at a very significant moment—80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945. In just a moment, we will march here together, symbolically, in the 37th March of the Living, where youth will walk alongside survivors—first and foremost in a celebration of life, and then in remembrance, but also with a dramatic call: Never Again! Never again hatred, never again discrimination, never again antisemitism."

"Above all, we must not remain silent. We must not remain silent in the face of hatred between peoples. We must not remain silent in the face of racist or ethnic hatred. If we are silent, the end result can be what happened here at the hands of the Germans during World War II—when wild hatred drove them to annihilate the Jewish people. We call it the Holocaust, but it was simply a wild urge to kill and destroy.

"I also spoke with the President about the Iranian threat that Israel is facing and about the war in Gaza that began with Hamas’s attack on Israel. I expressed hope that it will be possible to bring it to an end, and that the hostages held by Hamas will be able to return home."