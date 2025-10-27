The 33rd Conference of European Rabbis (CER), which was scheduled to be held at the beginning of November in Baku, Azerbaijan, has been canceled due to significant security concerns.

Over the past few hours, hostile posts by Azerbaijanis residing in Turkey and Iran who oppose the event being held in Baku have begun circulating on social media.

Sources involved in the event's planning noted that a concrete alert that was received led the organizers to consult with local authorities. Following the consultation, it was decided to postpone the conference and hold it at a different location and date.

The conference was supposed to be attended by Israeli Chief Rabbis Rabbi David Yosef and Rabbi Kalman Ber, as well as Ministers Amichai Chikli and Amichay Eliyahu.

A statement on behalf of the CER stated: "The Conference of European Rabbis announces with great sadness that we are forced to postpone the 33rd Conference of European Rabbis, as well as the celebration for the conference's 70th year, which was planned for next week in Baku, for reasons beyond our control. Conference representatives will be in touch with invitees and partners in the coming days to update them about alternative plans for the conference."

It further stated that, "the Conference of European Rabbis thanks the Azerbaijani government for its support for the Jewish communities around Europe and expects continued collaboration in the future."

A message, which was sent to the hundreds of participants, read: " Honorable rabbis, rebbetzins, and conference guests, unfortunately, we must announce that for reasons beyond our control, we had to postpone the conference that was planned for next week in Baku. Our main office in Munich will be in contact with the invitees regarding alternative plans."