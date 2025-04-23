The Rabbinical Alliance of America (RAA), representing over 950 Orthodox rabbis across North America, extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Trump administration for taking "visible and practical steps to combat the rising tide of antisemitism."

"In a time when expressions of hatred and bigotry have become increasingly bold and public, the Trump administration’s decisive actions have demonstrated a meaningful commitment to the safety and dignity of the Jewish community. These efforts have not gone unnoticed. By implementing practical measures that have had a real-world impact, the administration has sent a clear message that antisemitism has no place in American society," The RAA stated.

The RAA also noted that "attacks against Jews are never isolated. They are often intertwined with anti-American sentiment and are part of a broader hostility toward the values that define this nation—freedom, democracy, and religious liberty. History has shown that when Jews are targeted, other communities are never far behind. What begins as antisemitism frequently spreads, threatening the safety and cohesion of the entire nation."

Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, executive vice-president of the RAA, stated, “We commend the administration for its leadership in addressing antisemitism not just as a theoretical issue, but as a real and present danger. The Jewish community deeply appreciates the administration’s willingness to take action that protects our people and our institutions. Acting against antisemitism is not only a moral imperative—it is a patriotic act that serves to protect all Americans from harm.”

The Rabbinical Alliance of America urged continued vigilance and proactive leadership in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hatred, stating, "This is not only a defense of one community—it is a defense of the American ideal itself."