On Sunday, December 5, 2021, Igud HaRabbonim — Rabbinical Alliance of America — convened its monthly Rosh Chodesh (Teves) conference and feast at Brooklyn’s Congregation AAA Sfard, where the highly respected and venerable Rabbi Yosef Yitzchok Serebyanski serves as Rabbi.

The Rosh Chodesh Teves conference and feast was dedicated by Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, executive vice-president of the Igud HaRabbonim, in memory of his grandmother Mrs. Leah Rosenbaum, Leah Bas Yehuda Usher, whose yahrzeit is the 15th Teves; and as a thanksgiving feast. Rabbi Yaakov Klass, Igud HaRabbanim Presidium Chairman, dedicated a word of Torah in memory of his mother-in-law Mrs. Chana Chaya Henna Rashe Spanier, whose yahrzeit is 9 Teves; and in honor of his father, R' Anshel son of R' Moshe Feivel Klass of blessed memory, whose birthday is also 9 Teves.

In response to a call received from Torah giants and the Israeli Chief Rabbinate, Igud HaRabbanim reiterated and reaffirmed its staunch and unequivocal support of the Israeli Chief Rabbinate as the supreme Halachic authority of Israel. This has been the organization’s long-standing position since its founding. As the Chief Rabbinate once again faces political pressure to compromise on matters of faith and practice, Igud HaRabbanim expresses support for the centralized rabbinic authority, headed by leading Torah lights continuing sacred traditions.

The Israeli Chief Rabbinate is currently led by Rishon L’Itzion, HaRav HaGaon Yitzchak Yosef and HaGaon HaRav David Lau. Igud HaRabbonim, as an influential American rabbinical association representing over 1,000 rabbis serving throughout North America, was called upon by the Gedolei Yisrael and the Chief Rabbinate to add its voice in the current struggle to maintain religious order in Israel. In response, Igud HaRabbanim expresses its explicit support for the Israeli Chief Rabbinate in its position of authority over matters of halacha in Israel, especially as they concern kashrus and personal status, including conversion, marriage and divorce. Igud HaRabbonim further expresses its support for the traditional prayer services at the Kotel, services whose basic structure has been in place for centuries, since time immemorial, and opposes any deviation from that normative practice. The Kotel is a sacred place that should stand for sanctity and unity, not political battles and religious deviations.

In light of these positions, Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Igud HaRabbonim’s executive vice-president, introduced Rabbi Yaakov Klass, presidium chairman of the Igud HaRabbonim, who presented the Rosh Chodesh Teves Resolution of 5782 of the Igud HaRabbonim calling upon the Israeli Government not to tamper, alter, frustrate, change, modify or alter in any way the status quo which has been the law of the land that the Rabbanut, the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, oversees all matters of halacha regarding kashrus and personal status, including conversion, marriage and divorce.

The resolution further calls upon the Israeli government to respect the sanctity of the Kotel and not to deviate from the traditional prayer services which have been in place for centuries, since time immemorial, and to oppose any deviation of that time-honored ritual practice. Rabbi Yosef Yitzchok Serebyanski seconded the resolution and it passed unanimously.

Accordingly, the resolution calls upon Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to respect — and not disrupt nor frustrate — the position of trust and authority placed in the Chief Rabbinate as the guardians and fiduciary of Torah in Israel and to respect the mode of prayer at the Kotel. In that merit, the Almighty will shine his blessings on Prime Minister Bennett and he will succeed in his endeavors.

Rabbi Dovid Katz, Director of the Igud HaRabonim, will convey this resolution to Rabbi Avraham Amar, Igud HaRabbanim Vice-President and Director of Igud HaRabbanim in Israel, who in turn will convey the resolution and affirmation of support to the Torah leaders of Israel and Israeli Chief Rabbinate and will advise Prime Minister Bennett of its passing.