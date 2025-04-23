Recent American military operations in Yemen have resulted in the deaths of over 500 Houthi terrorists, including high-ranking commanders, JNS reported Tuesday, citing a Saudi-based media report which quoted US sources and a Yemeni minister.

Yemen’s Information Minister, Moammar al-Eryani, confirmed in an interview with Al Arabiya that the US air campaign has struck a wide range of Houthi military assets. Targets included command centers, training grounds, weapons caches, and communications infrastructure.

Al-Eryani characterized the outcome as “a clear indicator of the campaign’s effectiveness,” highlighting that several senior operatives involved in arms trafficking and attacks on maritime routes were among those eliminated.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has confirmed the loss of key Houthi personnel, describing the developments as a turning point in efforts to counter what it labels a terrorist organization.

Al-Eryani commended the Trump administration for its decisive response, stating the strikes were “precise” and “justified” amid persistent Houthi provocations.

The US offensive, which was launched in March , was initiated in response to Houthi actions against commercial shipping and Israeli targets. US Central Command (CENTCOM) recently reported the destruction of a fuel depot in western Yemen—part of a larger effort to disrupt the militia’s logistical and financial networks.

The American campaign has dealt severe blows to Houthi infrastructure, dismantling several training facilities and degrading their ability to conduct drone and missile operations, particularly in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

President Donald Trump recently stated that the Houthis would be “completely annihilated" and added that Iranian support would only impede but not stop the Houthis' destruction.

Trump later said that the Houthis now want peace because the US attacks on them have been very successful, while stressing that those strikes will continue for a very long time.

Despite the mounting toll, the Houthis have remained silent on the extent of their casualties. Yemeni officials claim the group has pressured families of the dead to withhold information and is actively spreading misinformation in a bid to maintain internal stability.