A siren was sounded in the town of Alei Zahav in Samaria on Monday evening, after a suspicious vehicle breached the entrance gate to the town.

The vehicle, a Hyundai with yellow license plates, broke through the checkpoint from the opposite lane. During the breach, the air in the tires deflated, but the vehicle continued driving into the territory of the town.

The vehicle, which was likely stolen from Ramat Gan, was later located, but the driver fled the scene. Security forces are on the scene and conducting extensive searches.

The Home Front Command instructed all residents to immediately enter protected spaces inside their homes, securely lock their doors, and avoid movement, standing in front of doors or windows, or making noise.