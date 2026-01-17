פורעים ערבים תקפו סמוך לקדומים ללא קרדיט

On Friday, dozens of Arab rioters arrived at the Shirat Tzion homestead north of Qaddum and attacked local residents with clubs and stones, according to residents of the homestead.

During the attack, one resident sustained a hand injury and was evacuated during Shabbat to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva on suspicion of a fracture. Another resident’s vehicle was completely destroyed.

Residents of the homestead said the assailants came from the villages of Qaddum and Beit Lid, with some arriving in vehicles that did not have license plates. The violence followed the regular Friday prayer held near the hill, which residents say frequently escalates into clashes.

According to residents, the incident is part of a broader pattern of escalating violence at the site rather than an isolated event. They claim that an organized group has recently formed in nearby villages with the stated aim of opposing the Jewish presence in the area.

Residents further alleged that the group receives external funding and logistical support, including off-road vehicles, communication equipment, and salaries for its activists.

The IDF has been attempting to block access to the site ahead of such incidents, residents said, but on Friday the rioters reportedly caught security forces off guard and arrived in large numbers.