Israel's National Security Council on Monday warned Israelis abroad of potential antisemitic violence due to the global "Day of Rage" events.

The Day of Rage events are expected to be held Tuesday.

"May calls have been identified on social media, urging [readers] to hold protest events, demonstrations, and disruptions in a wide variety of countries around the world, led by pro-Palestinian sources," the NSC warned. "These protests and demonstrations may develop into incidents of violence against Israelis, and at the same time there is a concern that terror supporters/ isolated individuals may attempt to integrate themselves into protests in order to carry out a terror attack."

In addition, they noted that "in recent years, and especially following the outbreak of the 'Swords of Iran' war, there has been an increase in extremists' activities in countries around the world, [as they] call for protests and disruptions, and in isolated cases, the calls take on a violent character."

"If you run into trouble in a country abroad, you must first and foremost inform the local security authorities. Regarding this, clarify from them what the emergency phone numbers are and the phone number of the Israeli representative (if there is one) in the country you are in. You must listen to local security forces and hide Israeli symbols in public areas," the warning read. "Stay away from points of conflict, protests, and demonstrations, and remain alert while you are at your destination."