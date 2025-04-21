On Monday, Minister Miri Regev, Chair of the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Israel, informed singer Zehava Ben of her selection to light a ceremonial torch on Mount Herzl during the upcoming Independence Day event. The decision was made based on recommendations from the Public Advisory Committee.

"Zehava Ben is a cornerstone of Mediterranean music in Israel," stated Minister Regev. "Her distinctive golden voice has transcended boundaries and resonated deeply with diverse segments of Israeli society. She has played a pivotal role in integrating Mediterranean music into the national cultural canon and soundtrack. Through her work, she has demonstrated that one can remain faithful to their roots while simultaneously breaking the glass ceiling, fostering connection between various communities and cultures."

Minister Regev further emphasized that "from the outset of her career in the early 1990s, Zehava Ben charted a new path for Mizrahi music, blending emotional resonance with intricate musical arrangements, merging East and West, and balancing tradition with innovation. Her repertoire has brought piyyutim (Jewish liturgical poetry), as well as the sorrows and joys of Mizrahi culture, to the forefront of the Israeli stage."

In response, Zehava Ben expressed her profound gratitude: "I can hardly believe it—this is the most extraordinary and overwhelming honor I could have imagined. I am truly speechless and filled with emotion. To the girl from the low-class Dalet neighborhood of Be’er Sheva who never even dreamed of such a moment—this is for you. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I pray with all my heart for the safe return of all 59 of our abducted citizens—that is what truly matters."