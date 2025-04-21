Minister Miri Regev, who is in charge of the 77th anniversary ceremonies of the State of Israel, announced today (Monday) to attorney Natasha Hausdorff that she has chosen her from among the recommendations of the Public Advisory Committee to light a torch on Mount Herzl on Israel's Independence Day.

Attorney Hausdorff, a member of the British Jewish community and an expert in international law, has been at the forefront of pro-Israel legal advocacy on the international stage in recent years. She has successfully represented Israel against those who attempt to challenge its right to defend itself.

The Minister of Culture and Sport, Miri Regev, said: "With her clear, piercing and unapologetic voice, Natasha successfully fights against those who seek to spread lies against the State of Israel and weaken it through the legal arena. Natasha defends Israel in international news studios, in legal and media writing, and in the academic arena. She presents a determined front against Israel's critics, refutes the accusations against us, and presents to the world a solid image that allows the truth to prevail."

As recently reported, the Israeli government has approved the recommendation of Minister Regev that the torch-lighting ceremony on the 77th anniversary of the State of Israel will be held this year under the theme of "bridges of hope."

The beacons will be lit by visionaries and activists who have demonstrated that the common far outweighs the divisive, people who are bridges to the development and strengthening of the pillars of hope in all areas of life in Israel.

Israel's national judo team coach Oren Smadja, who lost his son in the war, and captivity survivor Emily Damari, have also been chosen to light a torch on Mount Herzl on Independence Day. ewish media personality Ben Shapiro has also been chosen to light a torch.