Elizaveta Sherstuk from Ukraine has been selected to light the Diaspora Torch at this year’s Independence Day torch lighting ceremony.



Sherstuk, born in 1971, is a member of the Jewish community of Sumy, Ukraine, where she lives today. For 20 years Elizaveta has worked with extraordinary resourcefulness and compassion for the Jews of the Diaspora, and has alleviated the suffering of many of her fellow community members, especially of late.



Sherstuk heads the "Chessed Chaim" humanitarian aid center which was established in partnership with the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, a Jewish humanitarian aid organization.



In this role, Sherstuk organizes activities and programs with Jews of all ages and from all backgrounds in the region, incorporating traditional Jewish music to create intergenerational connections among community members.



Sherstuk has also been involved in humanitarian efforts to provide assistance to the Jewish community of Sumy and those in the vicinity who have been affected by the war in Ukraine.



Following the outbreak of war in February, Sumy, near the Russian border, was one of the first cities to be attacked and suffered heavy bombing attacks. From the first day of the war, Elizaveta was determined to protect the lives of the Jews in the city and led efforts to purchase and deliver food to elderly and disabled members of the community through the Chesed Chaim center and its workers.





When a humanitarian corridor in Sumy was opened, Sherstuk organized a complex and courageous logistical operation to evacuate the elderly and disabled from the city and transport them to safe havens. Sherstuk was able to persuade a number of drivers to take part in the dangerous operation, and so 150 people - some in wheelchairs - managed to escape from the city to the border and from there to neighboring countries.





Elizaveta is still living in Sumy, and continues her work organizing humanitarian aid for the Jewish community in the city. We send her our prayers and support from Israel.

Minister of Culture and Sports, and Chairman of the Committee on Symbols and Ceremonies, Hili Trooper said: “In a terrible war, there are points of light such as the actions of Elizaveta. Elizaveta, like many other Jews and Israelis, has not looked aside in the face of the atrocities taking place in her country, but instead chose to help and take action."





“The actions taken by a great number of individuals and organizations, as well as the ministries of Aliyah and Absorption, Foreign Affairs, and Diaspora Affairs, and the State of Israel itself, for the sake of those who are paying the price of this war is a deep expression of our humanity.”





Minister of Diaspora Affairs Dr. Nachman Shai said: “Elizaveta, her colleagues from Jewish and Israeli organizations, volunteers and professionals, have been a ray of light that has broken through the darkness which has been cast over Ukraine."





“They have provided help and assistance, under fire, in conditions of severe distress and at great risk, and have taught us all what human love is and what Jewish solidarity is.





“We cherish them, we are full of gratitude for them, and will always remember their incredible work. Elizaveta represents the values of mutual responsibility, of Zionism and of global Jewish brotherhood. She is therefore very worthy of lighting the Diaspora torch at the upcoming Independence Day. Elizaveta and her colleagues bring great honor to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.”