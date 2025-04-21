The IDF and ISA eliminated Ahmad Mansour, a terrorist in the Islamic Jihad's rocket unit, who infiltrated Israeli territory and took part in the October 7th murderous massacre.

Additionally, during the war, he orchestrated rocket attacks toward the State of Israel.

In the last 72 hours, the IAF struck over 200 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells, launch and sniper posts, weapons storage facilities, and structures used by terrorists for terrorist activity.

Over the past few days, IDF troops operating in the areas of Shabura and Tel Al-Sultan dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites and located a weapons cache containing grenades, ammunition, and additional military equipment.

Moreover, in the areas of Rafah and the 'Morag' corridor, the troops located weapons, dismantled Hamas terrorist infrastructure, and eliminated several terrorists.

Over the past day, IDF troops operating in northern Gaza identified a number of terrorists who were operating in a structure containing an underground infrastructure site. The IAF struck the terrorists.

In addition, IDF troops dismantled several Hamas sniper posts that posed a threat to the troops operating in the area.