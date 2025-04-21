מושב גמזו מקבל באהבה את לוחם גולני באדיבות ובאישור הצלם דודי לזר

Yehonatan Maatuf, a Golani Brigade soldier who lost his hand one week ago during combat in Gaza, received a hero's welcome upon his arrival at Moshav Gamzu.

"Exactly one week ago, at 12:28, the incident occurred. Today, after one week, I am here, thank G-d, walking and healthy, and nearly whole." Maatuf shared.

Afterwards, they sang, "Am hanetzach" - "the eternal nation does not fear a long road."

One of the rabbis in attendance praised Maatuf to the crowd: "Your injury is inspiring, because the first phone call you made was to your soldier. Everyone who is gathered here came only to embrace [you] and to say