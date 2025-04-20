Supreme Court justices have granted Ronen Bar an extension for submitting his affidavit regarding his dismissal until tomorrow at noon.

However, the justices noted that "The court is not comfortable with the submission of the request without appropriate details of its reasons and considering the time period granted for preparing the affidavit."

Kan reports that in recent days, heavy pressure was exerted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on ISA director Ronen Bar not to submit the affidavit to the Supreme Court,

As an incentive, Bar was offered the chance to resign only at a mutually agreed upon date, and to have a hand in choosing his successor.

The affidavit is supposed to contain significant details that Netanyahu will need to respond to in his own affidavit. Some of the details Bar mentioned in the previous affidavit were briefly brought up, and he stated he could provide further details if required in a secure setting.