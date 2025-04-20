Netanyahu speaks with Minister Ben-Tzur
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today (Sunday) on the phone with Minister of Labor Yoav Ben Tzur, who is mourning his mother.

During their conversation, Ben-Tzur referred to the challenges facing the Prime Minister and said, "You continue to succeed, we are all behind you, I know how difficult this is, but you have real divine assistance; otherwise, you wouldn't be able to cope with anything."

Netanyahu replied "God is the most important party in the coalition."

Mazal Ben-Tzur, may she rest in peace, passed away last week at the age of 91. She immigrated from Yemen in the late 1940s along with her husband, Rabbi Shalom Ben-Tzur, who passed away 17 years ago.

The couple established their home in Kfar Saba and later in Netanya.

The deceased took pride in her son's activities as minister. During the inauguration of the last government, she even came specifically to the Knesset and blessed Netanyahu.