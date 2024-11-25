Labor Minister Yoav Ben Tzur (Shas) on Monday called to increase the diplomatic and military pressure to bring home 101 hostages held in Gaza.

"Time is running out," Ben Tzur emphasized.

Speaking at the Ogen conference, he added, "We will remember, and we will not forget, our brothers and sisters who are calling out to us from the depths of the earth, [begging] us to save them. he issue of the hostages is the nation's largest wound, and only their return will heal our soul!"

Regarding the negotiations for their release, he said, "It's time for actions, and not just words. I know that on the other side, we have no partners - these are bloodthirsty terrorists who prevent every deal in order to hurt the families and the nation."

"But the time and the hour have come to make difficult and critical decisions.

"Time is running out, and I know the enormity of the responsibility resting on our shoulders. We need to press harder, diplomatically and militarily, until we bring them home to their families."