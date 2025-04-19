ISA (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar is expected to announce his resignation in mid-May, following the Memorial Day events, journalist Amit Segal reported.

Bar is expected to submit a personal statement to the Supreme Court on Sunday, discussing a list of claims regarding political pressures Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu placed on him, which he claims were the real reason for his dismissal last month.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected Netanyahu's unexpected request to approve the dismissal immediately due to urgent security matters, and due to the deep lack of trust in their work relationship.

The judges begged Netanyahu and Bar to agree to a compromise which would allow Bar to leave the ISA in an agreed-upon fashion so as to render their ruling extraneous and unnecessary. The sides refused to agree.

Under Israeli law, the government has the full and sole authority to dismiss an ISA chief mid-term, without providing any explanation for the dismissal.