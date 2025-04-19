Over the weekend, IDF troops continued operations in the Gaza Strip to dismantle Hamas terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground.

Givati Brigade troops, in cooperation with Yahalom Unit soldiers and under the command of the 143rd Division, dismantled a booby-trapped underground tunnel route stretching hundreds of meters in the Shabura area in Rafah. Additionally, numerous weapons were located and dismantled in the area, along with a tunnel shaft containing a cache of explosives.

The 188th Brigade eliminated more than 40 terrorists operating in the area who posed a threat to IDF troops. The brigade also dismantled numerous weapons and a Hamas pickup truck that was being used for terrorist purposes.

The IAF continues to strike terrorists and terror infrastructure while supporting the troops in the field.

This week, approximately 300 terror targets were struck across the Gaza Strip, around 150 of them over the weekend.

So far, more than 1,400 targets have been struck as part of the operation in the Gaza Strip.

Troops from the 282nd Brigade continue to support soldiers in the field. Over the past three weeks, they have fired numerous shells at dozens of terror targets in the ‘Morag’ Corridor.

Among the targets struck by the brigade's Fire Control Center were weapons storage facilities, launch sites intended for attacks on Israeli territory, and terrorists who posed a threat to the troops.

"IDF troops will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF stated.