אות חיים מאלקנה בוחבוט מתוך הרשת

The Hamas terror group on Saturday evening published a sign of life from hostage Elkana Bohbot.

This is the third video of Bohbot that Hamas has published; all have been published within the span of one month.

The video has been publicized with the family's permission.

They responded, "We are deeply shocked and devastated. At the end of Passover, the only thing we are experiencing is the complete opposite of freedom. How much suffering must a person endure? We are extremely concerned about Elkana's physical and mental condition — everyone can see it. How much longer will he be required to wait and 'stay strong'? Elkana understands exactly as we do that he has been wronged. How is it possible that the State of Israel did not include him, a father of a young child, in the 'humanitarian list' they formulated?"

"We call on everyone involved to bring them home now and put an end to their suffering, our suffering as families, and the suffering of Jewish people worldwide."

Elkana is one of 59 hostages still held captive in Gaza; 24 of them are believed to be alive. Signs of life have been received from 20 of the 24.

Since the ceasefire ended and the war in Gaza resumed, Hamas has published videos from hostages on a weekly basis, aiming to increase the pressure on the Israeli government and force it - through internal political pressures - to cave deal to a deal which will leave Hamas in power.