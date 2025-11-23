השוטרים מנסים לפנות את קרומבי בהפגנה ערוץ 7

Dozens of right-wing activists are protesting this morning (Sunday) outside the Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, calling on the ministers and the prime minister to act against what they describe as “the path to a Palestinian state.”

The demonstration follows a UN Security Council decision calling to promote “a credible pathway toward Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

During the protest, a confrontation was recorded between police officers and media personality Berale Crombie, after he stood on the sidewalk in the demonstration area.

In the footage, Crombie can be heard telling a police officer: “Don’t raise your hands, you’re acting violently.” The officer demanded that he leave the spot and move elsewhere, but Crombie refused and said: “You have no right to tell me not to stand here, no right at all.”