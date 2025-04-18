Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Friday responded to the US and Iran's renewal of talks for a nuclear deal.

The talks will be held in Rome this weekend.

"These nuclear talks will not bring peace to the Middle East," Pahlavi said in a statement. "This regime does not negotiate in good faith. It uses diplomacy as a tactic — to buy time, ease pressure, and tighten its grip on power."

"However well intentioned, these nuclear talks will throw a lifeline to a crumbling dictatorship and prolong its export of terror and chaos. The Islamic Republic is at its weakest point in 46 years. Its leadership is fractured. Its economy is in free fall. Its people are rising. In just the past few weeks, protests have erupted again across the country. Change is already happening. This is not the time to rescue a dying regime."

He added, "I urge the United States and its allies in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy to stand with the people of Iran. Make a deal with the people of Iran, not a deal with the extremists in Tehran."