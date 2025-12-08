Dr. Homayoun Sameyeh, a representative of the Jewish community in the Iranian parliament, issued a stern warning to members of the Jewish community in the country not to follow Israeli accounts on social media and to delete any comments or likes on Israeli content.

In a letter distributed to the community, Sameyeh, known as a staunch opponent of the State of Israel and who has previously called for an Iranian victory over Israel, wrote that he had been summoned to various security agencies due to the activity of community members on social media.

"I was summoned to various security agencies due to the fact that a number of people in the community posted negative comments and liked 'incorrect content,' which caused misunderstandings in the minds of the country's intelligence agencies," he wrote.

Sameyeh added that meetings were held with the relevant authorities to resolve the problem, and "fortunately, no problems arose for these people."

However, he warned: "If you have posted an unusual, sensitive or misleading comment or like on the Internet, please delete it as soon as possible. Also, if you are a member of channels and pages attributed to the Zionist regime, including in the Persian language and especially of the 'IDF' and other 'hostile' channels, it is necessary to cancel your membership immediately."

Sameyeh concluded with a clear threat: "It is clear that if you do not delete comments and likes or continue to be members of the above channels, legal problems may arise and it will be much more difficult to resolve the problem in the future."