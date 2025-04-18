A group of families of soldiers who fell in the Swords of Iron War, previous wars, and terror attacks have come out against the recent calls to refuse military service and end the war. A letter signed by over 1,000 bereaved families stresses that the war cannot end before all of its objectives are achieved including the return of the hostages, the elimination of the Hamas terror group, and a long term plan ensuring that Gaza can no longer pose a threat to the State of Israel. The Gvura (Heroism) Forum, which includes families of hundreds of soldiers who fell in the Swords of Iron War organized the letter. They were joined by other bereaved families, including from the Nova festival massacre, Operation Protective Edge, other wars, and victims of terror attacks.

"A year and a half ago, a cruel and evil enemy launched a surprise attack carrying out murders, rapes, and kidnappings against our people. Men, women, children, and infants were burned, raped, and kidnapped in what was the single deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Immediately thereafter, we were forced into an existential war to bring justice to the perpetrators and defend our future as a nation. This war set out with the aim to bring back our hostages and to restore safety in our country’s south, north, and throughout the land. Hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens were forced to flee from their homes to safety. Now we must stand up and say ‘Never Again.’ Never again will Israel allow its citizens to face another massacre or our enemies to threaten one. There has been much progress in the war but the mission is not yet complete. Ending the war now would represent a serious blow to Israel’s security and make it only a matter of time until the next massacre, G-d forbid.”

“We cannot end the war before achieving all of its aims including the return of the hostages, the elimination of the Hamas terror group, and ensuring that Gaza can never pose a threat to the State of Israel. Our loved ones went out to war to achieve victory, safety, and security. Tragically, they did not come home. It is our duty to see their will fulfilled.”

The letter concludes with a message of support for the government, “We stand with the Government of Israel and its leadership – do not accept a partial victory. We must keep going until the war is won.”