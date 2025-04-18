תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

With the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops are continuing their operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites, and eliminating terrorists.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops continue to operate in the Shabura and Tel Al-Sultan areas in Rafah. Over the past day, the troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated terrorists in the area.

In northern Gaza, the troops are continuing to operate in order to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure sites.

Over the past day, weapons storage facilities were dismantled and terrorists identified by the troops in the area were eliminated by the IAF.

Simultaneously, the IAF struck approximately 40 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, military structures, and weapons storage facilities.