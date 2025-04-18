An Israeli teen and a Palestinian Authority (PA) teen, ages 16 and 17, have been charged with planning a terror attack at a Lod synagogue, inspired by the ISIS terror group.

According to the indictment, the Israeli teen contacted ISIS members on social media, and they offered him to carry out terror attacks in the name of ISIS.

The teen chose a Lod synagogue and planned to carry out a shooting attack on a Saturday morning. To this end, he brought in a second teen, a PA Arab from Hebron, who would help him carry out the attack.

The two met, planned the terror attack, and swore allegiance to ISIS, but the terror attack did not materialize due to their ISIS contact's arrest in Jordan.