Four killed in Italy cable car crash

Four people were killed and another seriously injured when a cable car crashed near Naples in southern Italy.

Italian media has reported that one of the cable car's supportive cables tore, causing the accident. According to the reports, 16 people were rescued alive from the cable car by rescue teams.

In May 2021, a cable car crash in Italy killed 14 people, including five Israelis, all members of the same family.

The sole surviving family member was Eitan Biran; his great-grandparents, both of his parents, and his two-year-old brother were killed.