At least nine people were killed Sunday afternoon in a cable car accident in northern Italy.

A cable car carrying 11 people collapsed in the Piedmont region of northern Italy Sunday, in between the resort town of Stresa and the Mottarone mountain.

The collapse was apparently caused by a tear in the tow rope, local authorities say.

Two children were airlifted to a Turin hospital for treatment.

The cable car collapsed into a wooded area, impeding rescue efforts.