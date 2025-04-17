The International Criminal Court (ICC) has called on Hungary to provide a detailed explanation for its decision not to apprehend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his recent visit to the country, despite an active arrest warrant issued by the tribunal, Middle East Eye reported.

In a public notice released Wednesday, the court announced it had asked Budapest to deliver a formal response no later than May 23, 2025.

Netanyahu traveled to Hungary from April 3 to April 6, several months after the ICC issued the warrant for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024, citing alleged crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

The Hungarian government announced during Netanyahu's visit that it would withdraw from the ICC and disavow the Treaty of Rome.

Even before Netanyahu’s visit, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban denounced the ICC arrest warrant .

There have been differing interpretations among European countries that are signatory of the ICC’s founding treaty on how to handle the warrants.

France has stated that Netanyahu has immunity from ICC actions because Israel has not ratified the court’s statutes. Similarly, Italy has argued that arresting Netanyahu would not be feasible while he remains in office as Israel's Prime Minister.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof recently suggested that there could be ways for Netanyahu to visit the Netherlands without being arrested, despite the ICC arrest warrant against him.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated in January that Netanyahu would have safe passage and would not face arrest had he chosen to attend the 80th-anniversary commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz.