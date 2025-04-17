Trump expands role of Adam Boehler as special envoy for hostage response

US President Donald Trump has expanded the portfolio of his special envoy for hostage response Adam Boehler, according to a congressional notification dated April 4 and obtained by Axios.

The move expands Boehler's current portfolio and empowers him to coordinate hostage affairs across multiple US government agencies.

Boehler will report directly to both President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to Axios.

The expansion of Boehler’s role comes on the heels of controversy surrounding his previously undisclosed meeting with Hamas officials — a first for any US official. While the engagement was approved by Trump, it ignited backlash among several Senate Republicans who expressed their concerns privately to the White House.

In the wake of the uproar, Boehler withdrew his nomination in mid-March for the position of special presidential envoy for hostage affairs — a role requiring Senate confirmation. His new post, however, is temporary and does not need Senate approval.

Speaking to Al Jazeera on Wednesday, Boehler did not rule out the possibility of another meeting with Hamas in a bid to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza. "It is possible," Boehler said, referencing efforts to free American citizen Edan Alexander and others.

According to the official notification quoted by Axios, Boehler will work with relevant government agencies “to ensure that all US nationals held abroad under concerning circumstances are given focused attention by the US Government and appropriately resolved.”

His mandate also includes advocating for the release of individuals unjustly detained abroad under humanitarian or security-related circumstances. This includes both US nationals and foreign nationals whose release aligns with US interests.

Boehler will serve in this expanded capacity as a special government employee through September 2025, unless his appointment is extended.