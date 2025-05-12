Watch: US Hostage Envoy on plane with Edan Alexander's mother

שליחו של טראמפ בטיסה עם יעל אלכסנדר באדיבות: הטלגרם של ירון אברהם ויניר קוזין

Yael Alexander, the mother of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, arrived in Israel on Monday to reunite with her son, who is expected to be released later in the day following efforts by the Trump administration.

During the flight, Trump's Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Adam Boehler, took the public address system and addressed the hostage's mother.

"President Trump told me that we'll get back every hostage, every Israeli. I want you to know, Yael, that this is the start. We are going after every single hostage," Boehler declared.

The US Envoy reassured: "The bond between the US and Israel has never been stronger. We are two countries that are very close, and the President cares very much about all of you. So I am here, and I am getting the hostages back."