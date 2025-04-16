קבלת הפנים לאיש השב"כ א' ששוחרר למעצר בית ינוניוז

A., who was arrested on suspicion of leaking classified documents to a minister and journalists, received a hero's welcome from his neighbors as he returned home after being released to house arrest.

The residents of his village welcomed him by waving Israeli flags and singing: "Don't fear Israel, since you are a lion cub and when a lion roars - who doesn't fear?"

Earlier on Wednesday, the Police Investigations Department requested during a court hearing to release the agent to a month-long house arrest, which will include various restrictions and a prohibition on meeting with other parties involved in the affair.

The ISA employee was arrested on suspicion of leaking information to the media. The investigation was opened in recent weeks following reports that ISA head Ronen Bar ordered an investigation into what has been termed "the takeover of the police by the Kahane movement."

His attorney referred during the hearing on extending the arrest to the allegations against the senior official: "In the (leaked) information, there is no danger to the security of the information and the public; it was published with the approval of the censor. The ISA has a lot of classified information, but it must be careful not to hold on to information that is not classified just because it can."

In an interview with Kan this morning, the attorney said that the ISA "Opened an investigation against politicians, which found nothing. Ronen Bar then ordered, 'Keep looking, see what can be found, and bring me everything'. The agent saw that the ISA's inquiry did not match its charter, that the assignment presented the inquiry in a distorted manner, and the inquiry was hostile to politicians in certain matters. The full inquiry shows that the ISA did the same things and supported them. These are things he disclosed due to the public's right to know."

"From the first moment, he said that he leaked documents of positions and actions, not information from intelligence documents. The censor approved them. They are of great public interest. I am not aware of cases where individuals were arrested for leaks that are not of a security nature," he noted.