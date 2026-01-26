The Shin Bet revealed new details on Monday about the intelligence that led to the operation to recover the body of Ran Gvili, the last deceased hostage in Gaza.

Approximately one month ago, in an operation in southern Gaza City, forces arrested an Islamic Jihad terrorist who was involved in military operations against IDF soldiers during the war, and brought him for interrogation by the Shin Bet.

During the interrogation, the terrorist admitted his involvement in the transfer of Ran Gvili's body between several locations and pointed to several other involved terrorists who knew the location of his burial.

The intelligence obtained during the investigation strengthened the assessment regarding the burial location at the Al-Batsh cemetery in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Shin Bet said that based on this information, a large-scale operation was carried out in the area, during which the body of Ran Gvili was identified and returned to Israel.