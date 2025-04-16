Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the Supreme Court to lift its order delaying the dismissal of Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar.

Last week, following a hearing, the Supreme Court announced that Bar would continue serving in the position until another decision is made. The court also decreed that no successor or interim replacement may be declared.

Beforehand, Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg proposed a compromise.

According to Sohlberg's proposal, the issue of dismissal will be transferred to the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee.

In response, Attorney Zion Amir, representing the government, said that he would agree to this on the condition that there would be no subsequent petitions against the dismissal.

The representative of the Attorney General's Office expressed firm opposition to the proposal, saying: "We have a claim of conflict of interest. The Prime Minister cannot deal with the issue."